LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

14 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2022.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

