WINDSOR, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / CEN Biotech Inc. ("CEN" or the "Company") (OTCQB:CENBF), a global holding company focused on the development of leading-edge digital media technologies, LED lighting technology and hemp-based products, is pleased to announce the formal launch of its Word Presto Partner Program for resellers and affiliates.

Word Presto is a product and a service that provides people with a customized web design experience coupled with affordable ongoing support and maintenance. To accompany our enterprise product and services, Word Presto has launched its Global Partner Program. This reseller program is designed for approved resellers and agencies to earn financial incentives for referring and selling the suite of Word Presto services.

Larry Lehoux, CEN's President and Chief Technology Officer, commented, "Our Word Presto Partner Program was aggressively designed to heavily compensate our business partners for their efforts in helping clients choose Word Presto for their website needs. All of the online sales are automatically tracked with an industry leading cookie that lasts for 60 days, as well as ongoing financial compensation for each sale that lasts for a year from the date of this initial purchase. We expect to have uptake in our offering from some targeted strategic partnerships in late 2022 and all throughout 2023."

You can learn more about the Word Presto partner offering by visiting the partner page located at https://partners.wordpresto.com

About CEN Biotech Inc.

CEN Biotech, Inc. is a global holding company focused on the development of digital media and LED lighting technology and hemp-based products. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.cenbiotechinc.com. Information about the Company can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") EDGAR site under the Issuer Profile of "CEN Biotech Inc."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which may be beyond the control of CEN, that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although CEN believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, factors that cannot be predicted with certainty, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in CEN's reports filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. CEN does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

