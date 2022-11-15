KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that study program DIAB-A22-1 is expected to begin on schedule today. This is Lexaria's first-ever study to investigate whether its patented DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("CBD") may potentially have therapeutic utility against diabetes.

Lexaria has previously evidenced the safety and efficacy of DehydraTECH-CBD in human hypertension studies. There are strong connections between heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes: hypertension is twice as frequent in diabetics and hypertensive patients are at greater risk of developing diabetes.

Diabetes prevents the body from making enough insulin, resulting in abnormal blood sugar levels. It is the 7th largest cause of death in the US and there is currently no cure. Investigation of CBD related to diabetes is in early stages, though there are some areas of ongoing investigation. CBD has shown some ability to reduce the incidence of diabetes in mice.

ABOUT THE STUDY

Study DIAB-A22-1 is a dose-ranging, 56-day program in a total of 32 male Zucker rats, 24 obese and 8 lean, that will compare weight gain, blood glucose, cholesterol and trigyceride levels in animals that receive DehydraTECH-CBD to those that do not. The first 28 days of the study is a baseline validation and monitoring phase and the second 28 days of the study will include the daily DehydraTECH-CBD dosing and treatment phase. Blood will be drawn for analysis on days 0, 13, and 27 during the validation phase, and on days 7, 14 and 28 during the treatment phase.

Study DIAB-A22-1 will be undertaken by a leading, third-party testing laboratory located in Canada. The laboratory work is expected to complete in early January 2023 with data and reporting to follow thereafter. Lexaria will provide further updates and any relevant material findings in due course from this study as they become available.

ABOUT THE DIABETES MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Diabetes is a disease whereby the body does not produce sufficient insulin, leading to higher than normal levels of sugars in the blood. Risks of kidney disease, vision loss, heart and cardiovascular disease and more are greatly enhanced by sufferers of diabetes. Because diabetes is often closely connected to obesity, it is a chronic and growing problem around much of the world.

People with type-2 diabetes can often control the disease through lifestyle changes and/or taking certain diabetes medications, whereas those with type-1 diabetes are required to add insulin to their body through syringes, insulin pumps, or other similar devices. Thus the treatment of diabetes includes devices, drugs, and lifestyle alteration. The global diabetes devices market is estimated at $26.7 billion in 2021. The global diabetes drug market is estimated at $63.1 billion in 2021. Due to the pain and unpleasantness of injections, many diabetes sufferers prefer to treat their condition with drugs vs. devices, if they have the choice. More than 1.9 billion people were overweight in 2016, and due to the growth in obesity, which has nearly tripled from 1975 to 2016, the number of people experiencing diabetes continues to grow.

ABOUT LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 27 patents granted and roughly 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

