TruContextTM Technology Platform to potentially be deployed for port security, cybersecurity, antifraud, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure security

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cyber security, announced today that the Company has executed a Master Services Agreement with The Republic of Djibouti to provide its TruContext technology platform.

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, said "We are excited about this agreement to deploy our world-class technology to The Republic of Djibouti to assist in the advancement of the technology and security of the country. This multi-year initiative promotes the diversification of the Djiboutian economy, and also positions Visium for further expansion in East Africa as Djibouti seeks to take advantage of its strategic location at the crossroads of regions and continents".

Mr. Lucky continued, "This agreement was several months in the making. We met with the officials from Djibouti here in Washington, DC, and then traveled to Djibouti to meet with key government officials.

Our discussions with Djibouti officials identified a dozen discreet use cases for the implementation of our TruContextTM analytics and visualization platform, including in cybersecurity, antifraud, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and port security.

The ports are one of the key drivers of the Djibouti economy as they serve as key refueling and transshipment centers, and are the principal maritime outlets for imports to and exports from neighboring Ethiopia. An estimated 2,500 ships pass through and call through the ports every day. Our technology will contribute significantly to the physical and cyber security for the country."

Mr. Lucky concluded, "Aligned with Djibouti's Vision 2035 and guided by the priorities of the government's national strategy, we believe that this agreement is just a small part of the government's efforts to promote private sector development. In addition, the country's digital transformation will be important for its regional integration and development. We look forward to working with Djibouti on the implementation of our proprietary solution to cybersecurity".

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

