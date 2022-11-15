VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce it will change its name to Spark Energy Minerals Inc. This change of name aligns with St. Anthony Gold Corp.'s renewed mandate to pursue the acquisition and advancement of assets in the battery metal and materials sector.

St. Anthony. has recently acquired a portfolio of battery metals and materials assets in the highly prospective regions of Newfoundland, Canada and Brazil.

Brazilian Assets

On October 1, 2022, St. Anthony entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd ("Foxfire"), an Australian Company, pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire a 75% interest in eight Brazilian exploration licenses (the "Brazilian Portfolio"); six for lithium and two for rare earth elements (REE).

The Brazilian Portfolio

The Brazilian Portfolio totals 12,315 hectares of highly prospective lithium and REE exploration licenses, in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia for lithium and Goas for REEs. Brazil is now recognized as one of the world's major high grade lithium producers as confirmed by Tesla supplier recently securing off take agreements with Sigma Lithium Corporation's (TSX-V: SGML) subsidiary Brazilian Sigma Mineração SA (Sigma).

The Minas Gerais Project

• Three of the six acquiring lithium licenses are only ~38 km to the east of Sigma's Grota do Cirilo property in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

• These three lithium licenses lie within the highly prospective northern portion of the state of Minas Gerais in the municipality of Padre Paraiso, location of the Brazilian lithium producing districts and lithium belt. The areas are known to host lithium bearing pegmatites associated with spodumene, lepidolite and amblygonite.

• Minas Gerais state owned Companhia Brasileira de Litio's mining operation and Lithium Ionic (TSX-V: LTH) as well as Australian-based Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) and Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN) have recently made discoveries in the same, well known lithium province and pegmatite area of Minas Gerais.

Bahia Lithium Project

• The other three of the six acquiring lithium licenses are situated in the north-eastern states of Bahia, Pernanbuco, and Rio Grande do Norte and have the potential to host lithium bearing pegmatites.

Goas REE Project

• Outside of China, Brazil is the dominant global producer of certain REEs, with most major producers and explorers of REEs in Brazil located in the state of Goas where St. Anthony can acquire two REE exploration licenses.

Canadian Assets

On September 26, 2022 St. Anthony Gold announced that the Company currently has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Burgeo Lithium asset located in Burgeo Newfoundland.

The Burgeo Lithium project consists of two mineral exploration licences containing 142 and 66 claims, respectively over 5,200 hectares.

• The two licences are located approximately 20 kilometres and 7 kilometres respectively, northeast of the small town of Burgeo on the south coast of Newfoundland.

• The evolving deposit model examines radiating pegmatite dykes from the core of the Burgeo and Chetwynd granites. The model being applied on their Grey River area Kraken lithium project by the Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources join venture is based on analogues with deposits in the Carolinas in the eastern USA and the Caledonides of Ireland.

• Government mapping in 1985 suggested the Chetwynd Granite has potential for economic concentrations of F-Sn-W-Mo and U.

• The property has potential for lithium, molybdenum, fluorite, tin, tungsten, uranium, tantalum, and other rare metals.

The Company's CEO Peter Wilson comments, "St. Anthony is excited to rebrand and shift its focus to the battery metals and materials sector. Given the strong demand for battery materials and prolific growth of demand for materials like Lithium, we see significant opportunity in aligning the company, under the new name Spark, with the global decarbonization mandate currently underway."

The Company continues to hold investment interests in the precious metals sector through Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSX.V: TGM) in Canada and an investment interest in the Mallay Mine in Peru.

With the recent over subscribed closing of a $1,500,000 financing, the Company looks forward to commencing exploration activity on the Minas Gerais Project and further acquisitions of asset packages in the battery minerals and materials sector, under the new name Spark Energy Minerals Inc. The effective date of the new name will be announced when available.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Paul Woolrich (BSc, geology, MSc, geochemistry, PhD, metallurgy), who is a member of the MAusIMM and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

