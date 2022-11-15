MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), today announced the successful Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) Test Level 2-11 crash test of its newly developed Low-Profile J-J Hooks Connection System, Limited Deflection Barrier. The MASH testing took place at the Texas Transportation Institute.

This unique precast barrier system provides manufacturing cost advantages and simplifies field installation, and will be available nationwide by our licensed Easi-Set J-J Hooks™ producers to state departments of transportation across North America.

"The successful completion of this MASH test further solidifies Smith-Midland's position as a technological and safety leader within our industry," said Ashley Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland.

"This product provides another dynamic barrier to the J-J Hooks product line, and we are excited about the potential to expand our footprint across North America," said Art Miles, President of Easi-Set Worldwide.

To learn more about the J-J Hooks barrier product line and its precast concrete licensed producers, call 800-547-4045 or visit www.JJHooks.com.

About J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks is the industry's most successful private connection design with well over 16 million linear feet provided to highway construction projects in North America and abroad. J-J Hooks freestanding, pin-down and bolt-down designs have been MASH TL3 tested and are available from over 40 producers worldwide. Discover more about the J-J Hooks barrier and its precast concrete licensed producers network by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.JJHooks.com.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and operates Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information regarding licensing or sales, please call (540) 439-8911 or visit www.easiset.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the risk that the coronavirus outbreak may adversely affect future operations, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, delays in approvals of customer drawings, general business and economic conditions, including recessions, out debt exposure, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

(540) 439-8056

Licensing & Sales Inquiries:

[email protected]

(540) 439-8911

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724544/Easi-Set-Worldwide-Conducts-Successful-Safety-Test-for-New-J-J-Hooks-Barrier



