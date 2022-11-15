MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD), a leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. The Company set the timing for the earnings call after giving consideration to management and audit work, the enhanced reporting obligations given the Company’s increased market cap, and the Company’s international acquisition in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.



Financial results will be issued in a press release and the company’s FieldReport prior to the call, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. Comprised of presentation slides that will be used throughout the call, the FieldReport will provide additional insight into the company’s financial and operational performance.

Clearfield’s President and CEO Cheri Beranek and CFO Dan Herzog will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-300-8521

International dial-in: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10172351

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 1, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10172351

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

[email protected]