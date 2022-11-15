Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. Central time, 9 a.m. Eastern.

ATSG’s Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, and Quint Turner, chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s resilient business model, which generates substantial cash flow from leasing and operating cargo aircraft in express package networks for companies like Amazon and DHL, and from supplemental passenger transport principally for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The webcast will feature a “fireside chat” discussion of ATSG’s performance and outlook, led by Stephens transportation analyst Jack Atkins. The webcast will be available via a link on the investor portion of ATSG’s website, www.atsginc.com. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available via the same site for 30 days.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

