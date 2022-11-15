Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio), founder and leader of Spanish investment firm Cobas Asset Management, disclosed his third-quarter equity portfolio earlier this month.

Prior to founding Cobas in 2017, the guru built his reputation managing the Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio at Bestinver. His 24-year track record near the top of performance rankings made him one of Europe’s top asset managers. As a self-taught follower of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s investment approach, Parames’ style is based on strictly applying the principles of value investing within the framework of the Austrian business cycle theory.

Keeping these criteria in mind, the investor’s portfolio updates show the firm established six new positions during the three months ended Sept. 30, as well as sold out of four stocks and added to or trimmed a slew of other existing holdings. The most notable trades for the period were a new investment in 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA ( BSP:RRRP3, Financial), reductions of the Golar LNG Ltd. ( GLNG, Financial) and Aryzta AG ( XSWX:ARYN, Financial) stakes and the divestment of International Seaways Inc. ( INSW, Financial) and Capricorn Energy PLC ( LSE:CNE, Financial).

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas

The guru invested in 1.08 million shares of 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas ( BSP:RRRP3, Financial), allocating 1.18% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of 34.54 Brazilian reals ($6.70) per share during the quarter.

The Brazilian oil and gas producer has an R$9.88 billion market cap; its shares closed around R$48.76 on Monday with a price-book ratio of 2.55 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

The price chart shows the stock has gained approximately 135.90% since its initial public offering in November 2020.

GuruFocus rated 3R Petroleum’s financial strength 8 out of 10. In addition to having poor interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.97 indicates the company is under some pressure. Further, the Sloan ratio is indicative of poor earnings quality. The return on invested capital, however, exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, meaning value is being created as the company grows.

The company’s profitability did not fare as well, scoring a 1 out of 10 ranking on the back of a negative net margin and returns on equity, assets and capital that are underperforming a majority of competitors. The moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9, though, indicates conditions are typical for a stable company.

Parames’ firm appears to currently be the only guru invested in 3R Petroleum.

Golar LNG

Impacting the equity portfolio by -1.57%, the Spanish investor curbed his stake in Golar LNG ( GLNG, Financial) by 21.05%, selling 508,944 shares. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $24.94 each.

Parames now holds 1.91 million shares in total, representing 7.44% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 20.01% on the investment so far.

The midstream liquefied natural gas company, which is headquartered in Bermuda for tax purposes, has a market cap of $3 billion; its shares were trading around $27.79 on Tuesday with a price-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 7.05.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

Golar’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to low interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.1 indicates the company is under some pressure. Further, the WACC overshadows the ROIC, so the company is struggling to create value.

The company’s profitability fared a bit better with a 6 out of 10 rating, driven by margins and returns that are outperforming industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6. Despite recording a slowdown in revenue per share growth, Golar also has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Golar, Parames’ firm has the largest stake with 1.77% of its outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in the stock.

Aryzta

With an impact of -1.01% on the equity portfolio, Parames reduced the Aryzta ( XSWX:ARYN, Financial) stake by 31.16%, selling 6.50 million shares. The stock traded for an average per-share price of 1.11 Swiss francs ($1.13) during the quarter.

The investor now holds 14.36 million shares in total, which account for 2.25% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows he has lost an estimated 69.69% on the investment so far.

The Switzerland-based packaged foods company, which produces bread, rolls, muffins, pastries and other baked goods, has a market cap of 1.05 billion Swiss francs; its shares closed around 1.06 francs on Monday with a price-book ratio of 1.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

GuruFocus rated Aryzta’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of insufficient interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of 1.04 that warns it could be in danger of bankruptcy.

The company’s profitability scored a 3 out of 10 rating due to margins and negative returns that are underperforming a majority of competitors. The Piotroski F-Score of 7, however, indicates operations are healthy. Due to a decline in revenue per share in recent years, the one-star predictability rank is on watch.

With a 1.45% stake, Parames is currently the only guru invested in the stock.

International Seaways

The investor sold all 509,074 remaining shares of International Seaways ( INSW, Financial), which had an impact of -1.47% on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $27.67 per share during the quarter.

GuruFocus found he gained an estimated 19.31% on the investment over its lifetime.

The tanker company headquartered in New York, which provides energy transportation services, has a $2.22 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $45.63 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued currently.

International Seaways’ financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to inadequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 1.28 warns the company could be at risk of bankruptcy as revenue per share has declined in recent years. Further, the WACC eclipses the ROIC, so it is struggling to create value.

The company’s profitability scored a 4 out of 10 rating. In addition to negative returns, its margins are underperforming versus industry peers. International Seaways also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5.

Donald Smith & Co. is the largest guru shareholder of International Seaways with a 5.64% stake. Other top guru investors include Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) and Azvalor Managers FI (Trades, Portfolio).

Capricorn Energy

Parames dumped all 3.45 million shares of Capricorn Energy ( LSE:CNE, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -1.28%. Shares traded for an average price of 2.28 pounds ($2.64) each during the quarter.

He gained an estimated 5.64% on the investment according to GuruFocus.

The British oil and gas producer has a market cap of 798.39 million pounds; its shares closed at 2.53 pounds on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 1.62, a price-book ratio of 0.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

GuruFocus rated Capricorn Energy’s financial strength 6 out of 10. Although the company has issued new long-term debt over the past several years, the Altman Z-Score of 4.36 indicates it is in good standing. Further, the Sloan ratio is indicative of poor earnings quality.

The company’s profitability did not fare as well with a 2 out of 10 rating despite having margins and returns that are outperforming a majority of competitors. It is also supported by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6 and a one-star predictability rank even though Capricorn has recorded losses in operating income as well as declines in revenue per share over the past several years.

There are currently no gurus invested in the stock.

Additional trades and portfolio composition

During the quarter, Parames also established positions in Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. ( HKSE:00179, Financial), Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA ( XMAD:CAF, Financial), Ichikoh Industries Ltd. ( TSE:7244, Financial), Tubacex SA ( XMAD:TUB, Financial) and PetroNor E&P ASA ( OSL:PNOR, Financial).

Cobas’ $646 million equity portfolio, which is composed of 67 stocks, is most heavily invested in the energy, industrials and consumer cyclical sectors.

According to GuruFocus, the Cobas Seleccion FI Fund returned 32.01% in 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 28.7% return and the MSCI Europe Index’s 16.97% return.