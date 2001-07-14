Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) has been named a winner of the Aviation+Week+Network 65th Annual Laureate Awards (#AWLAUR), honoring extraordinary achievements in the global aerospace arena. The 2022+Laureate+Awards took place on November 3 at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

Spirit is a winner in the Commercial Aviation category. The company received this honor for reinventing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic to emerge stronger. Preparing for the recovery of the aviation market, the company implemented changes under consideration for years, turning its 20th-century factories into digitally driven lean manufacturing centers. The innovations should position Spirit to ride the resurgence of Airbus and Boeing narrowbody output. Spirit also implemented a diversification strategy that included acquisitions of FMI and select assets of Bombardier that have expanded the company’s capabilities and work scope with new and current customers.

“We are so honored to receive this distinction and we are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the aerospace industry in November,” said Tom Gentile, CEO, Spirit AeroSystems. “We’ve emerged out of the pandemic stronger by investing in leading technology while enhancing the company’s capabilities to support air travel recovery and diversify business opportunities.”

“All of the winners are making a significant impact in not only the aerospace industry, but in our lives, from sustainability to space exploration to military operations. They are truly on the cutting edge of aerospace and technology, and they are inspiring others,” said Aviation Week Editorial Director Joe Anselmo. “These well deserving individuals and companies were selected by our editors from dozens of applications in each category.”

During the awards gala, Aviation Week Network bestowed the Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement. Four cadets and midshipmen from U.S. military academies were recognized as Tomorrow’s Leaders, honoring young men and women who have chosen career paths in the armed forces. In addition to the Laureate Awards,Aviation Week Network recognized the “20 Twenties” in partnership with Accenture and sponsored by Hexcel. This program recognizes the accomplishments and drive of 20 science, technology, engineering and mathematics students in their 20s and currently enrolled in a master's degree or bachelor's degree program.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that may involve many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other similar words, or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating our outlook include, without limitation, Spirit’s ability to complete the offering of the Notes on the proposed terms in the anticipated timeframe, or at all; Spirit’s expectations related to the use of proceeds from the offering of the Notes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the timing and conditions surrounding the full worldwide return to service (including receiving the remaining regulatory approvals) of the B737 MAX, future demand for the aircraft, and any residual impacts of the B737 MAX grounding on production rates for the aircraft; our reliance on Boeing for a significant portion of our revenues; our ability to execute our growth strategy, including our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to accurately estimate and manage performance, cost, and revenue under our contracts; demand for our products and services and the effect of economic or geopolitical conditions in the industries and markets in which we operate in the U.S. and globally; our ability to manage our liquidity, borrow additional funds or refinance debt; and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not exhaustive and it is not possible for us to predict all factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. These factors speak only as of the date hereof, and new factors may emerge or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact our business. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005836/en/