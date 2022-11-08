Films include We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura, Blind Vision, and Napoli Eden

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has acquired the worldwide rights (excluding Italy) to three Italian documentaries by Annalaura di Luggo. They are We Are Art: Through the Eyes of Annalaura, Blind Vision, and Napoli Eden. The films, which were acquired at the AFM, are set to stream in early 2023.

We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura has been submitted for consideration in this year's Academy Awards'® for Documentary Feature and for the original song "We Are Art." Filmed on location in Naples, it involves the creation of a giant eye made of recycled aluminum, symbolizing environmental rebirth and recycling which, through a dynamic and interactive pupil, projects the lives of four young people who overcame adversities to find new value in life. It was directed and produced by Annalaura di Luggo in collaboration with production supervisor and creative consultant Stanley Isaacs.

"Annalaura di Luggo's artistic eye and humanitarian nature always deliver an unforgettable viewer experience focused on social inclusion. We are happy to bring Cinedigm's audience a taste of what she has created as we continue to focus on providing premium content," said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm's Chief Content Officer.

The deal was negotiated by Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer, on behalf of Cinedigm and Jeff Franklin of ATI on behalf of the filmmakers.

In Napoli Eden Annalaura di Luggo is seen grappling with the construction of four monumental works in recycled aluminum which she places in symbolic places in Naples. This inspirational cinematic odyssey highlights environmental protection through the theme of transforming discarded scraps of recycled aluminum into works of art and conveys a vision of redemption, social inclusion and the ethical and cultural rebirth for the city of Naples. Isaacs also served as creative consultant on this film.

For Blind Vision Annalaura di Luggo worked with 20 people from the Associazione Teatro Colosimo for Blind students and the Italian Union of Blind and Partially Sighted People (UICI) in Naples to explore, through physical and tactile approaches, the inner universe of individuals who use an alternative way to perceive the world. It was written and directed by Annalaura and Nanni Zedda.

The work of Annalaura di Luggo is based on recognizing the value of the human being as "unique and unrepeatable," just as each of us perceives the world in our own unique way. Accordingly, she chooses the eye's iris as the protagonist of her photographs, as the iris is different in each individual. But Annalaura's work does not stop with the macro photography of the iris, as the main theme of the project Occh-IO/Eye-I, which she developed in different countries and venues around the world. It is the human perception that is as unique to each individual as is the iris that the artist captures with a camera she patented, which was manufactured utilizing the technical resources of ophthalmologic science. The artist initiates an intimate and empathetic conversation with each of the "sitters" portrayed, in a joint exploration of their inner worlds, so that the individual images eventually incorporate and conserve traces of their protagonists' personalities, thoughts and emotions.

ABOUT ANNYDI PRODUCTIONS

Annydi Productions was conceived as a center of production and promotion of experimental films, documentaries, pieces of video art and interactive installations. By building bridges between specialized technicians and artists, Annydi Productions produces works of social and cultural relevance, focusing on issues such as social inclusion, environmental protection, human rights, nature, and biodiversity. Annydi has always included individuals with sensory disabilities and social inclusion challenges.

