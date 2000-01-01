Ron Baron Comments on CoStar

Real estate data and marketing platform CoStar ( CSGP, Financial) increased 15.3% in the quarter and helped performance by 74 bps. CoStar’s share price increase was due to strong new bookings with continued strength in retention rates despite implementing price increases across its suite of products. While the company continues to invest in its residential platform and is starting to see benefits from it, we believe this investment should meaningfully accelerate CoStar’s revenue growth through the expansion of its addressable market. We believe the stock market is attributing negative equity value to this growth opportunity. Over the next five years, this investment could add as much as $1 billion or more to revenue at a significantly accretive margin. This would result in a 50% increase to today’s $2 billion of revenue and an approximate 75% increase in EBITDA. Longer term, we believe this investment opportunity is several multiples of $1 billion of revenue.

Shares of real estate data and marketing platform CoStar Group, Inc. contributed to performance on strong financial results and its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index. We believe the company is well positioned to benefit from the continuing migration of real estate market spend to online channels. CoStar is investing aggressively to build out its residential marketing platform, which will launch later in 2022 and offers significant upside potential, in our view. CoStar has over $4.7 billion of cash on its balance sheet, which we expect it to begin to deploy for opportunistic M&A.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.