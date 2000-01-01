Ron Baron Comments on Hyatt

Hyatt ( H, Financial) increased 9.5% in the period and helped performance by 46 bps in the quarter. The company is achieving strong revenue-per-available-room as business travel continues to recover from pandemic lows. The company also benefited from its Apple Leisure Group acquisition completed last year. While leisure rates dropped a little in the seasonally slower back-to-school period, this decline was expected and was more than offset by increases in business transient and group bookings. These robust rates are leading to higher margins and increased cash flow that Hyatt is using to buy back its shares. We believe this is an indication that Hyatt believes its shares are undervalued. While there remains investor concern that a possible recession will result in growth rates that could slow or even turn negative, we believe most of this is being priced into the stock at current levels. We clearly think the risk/reward for the stock skews positive. Thus far, the company has seen no material slowdown in occupancy levels or rates and continues to increase prices, especially on the leisure side. While leisure may be experiencing peak demand levels, management believes any slowdown in growth would be offset by the continued recovery of group and business customers. Volumes in these segments are rapidly returning to pre-pandemic levels. Hyatt’s balance sheet and cash flow profile remain strong, which, combined with additional owned hotel asset sales, should result in more consistent earnings. This should expand the stock’s multiple.

Shares of global hotelier Hyatt Hotels Corp. increased in the quarter on strong revenue-per-available-room results as business travel continued to recover from pandemic lows. While leisure rates dropped a little in the seasonally slower back-to-school period, this decline was expected and was more than offset by increases in business transient and group bookings. Robust rates across the industry are leading to higher margins, including for Hyatt. Hyatt is using the increased cash flow to buy-in its shares, indicating that it sees value in the stock.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.