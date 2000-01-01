Ron Baron Comments on Figs

Shares of Figs ( FIGS, Financial), the largest direct-to-consumer supplier of scrubs to the medical industry, declined 9.7% in the quarter and hurt performance by 85 bps. The decline was due to slight sequential declines in average order value and new customer growth rates, which were offset by better cost control. The company’s supply chain has improved since having issues earlier in the year. Seventy percent of Figs’ revenue is generated from returning customers. The company is still growing and profitable, generating a high-teens EBITDA margin even with increased logistics costs. Figs’ balance sheet remains strong, and it continues to invest in its business with high rates of return. We continue to believe the company could double its revenue over the next three years while almost tripling its EBITDA.

Figs Inc. is the largest direct-to-consumer platform in health care apparel.While the company reported quarterly results that beat consensus and reaffirmed its outlook for the rest of the year, shares fell due to market-related weakness in September. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe Figs will be more resilient than other apparel categories as its products are largely non-discretionary and replenishment-driven. We also believe Figs can continue to expand its customer base due to its superior product offering.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.