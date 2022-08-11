Ken Fisher recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments. He has been writing Forbes' prestigious "Portfolio Strategy" column for over two decades, making him one of the longest running columnists in the magazine's 85+ year history. During his many years of money management and market commentary, Ken has distinguished himself by making numerous, accurate market calls, often in direct opposition to Wall Street's consensus forecast. He is the son of legendary investor Philip A. Fisher, and Ken is the only industry professional his father ever trained. Ken has also written three major finance books, including the 1984 Dow Jones best-seller, Super Stocks, and has been published and/or interviewed in many major global finance and business periodicals.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1028 stocks valued at a total of $133.38Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.13%), MSFT(5.07%), and AMZN(4.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in OTCPK:TCEHY by 39,398,939 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.71.

On 11/08/2022, Tencent Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $31.3 per share and a market cap of $299.80Bil. The stock has returned -47.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tencent Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) bought 4,874,041 shares of BATS:IGV for a total holding of 4,901,941. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.17.

On 11/08/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $248.26 per share and a market cap of $4.63Bil. The stock has returned -44.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a price-book ratio of 5.95.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 10,316,884 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/08/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $68.13 per share and a market cap of $180.38Bil. The stock has returned -57.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 15,433,332 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $79.63 per share and a market cap of $151.07Bil. The stock has returned -1.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 13,952,276 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.48.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.05 per share and a market cap of $38.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.