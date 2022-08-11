CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $3.65Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.99%), UNH(6.49%), and MSFT(5.91%).

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 237,984 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $139.5 per share and a market cap of $2,219.18Bil. The stock has returned -6.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-book ratio of 43.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 101,000 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 11/08/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $140.04 per share and a market cap of $126.61Bil. The stock has returned 17.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 102.22, a price-book ratio of 6.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 186,000 shares of NYSE:ADC for a total holding of 336,000. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.16.

On 11/08/2022, Agree Realty Corp traded for a price of $68.14 per share and a market cap of $6.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agree Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 54,981 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 263,600. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.93.

On 11/08/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $203.02 per share and a market cap of $94.53Bil. The stock has returned -25.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-book ratio of 15.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.07 and a price-sales ratio of 8.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 193,000 shares of NYSE:BAX for a total holding of 1,563,648. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.17.

On 11/08/2022, Baxter International Inc traded for a price of $52.65 per share and a market cap of $26.54Bil. The stock has returned -31.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baxter International Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

