OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 688 stocks valued at a total of $2.90Bil. The top holdings were LLY(7.61%), VOO(3.72%), and AAPL(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ reduced their investment in NAS:ONB by 1,321,505 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.71.

On 11/08/2022, Old National Bancorp traded for a price of $19.67 per share and a market cap of $5.76Bil. The stock has returned 10.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old National Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 220,213 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 335,794. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/08/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.94 per share and a market cap of $38.45Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 291,646 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 399,415. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.06.

On 11/08/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.18 per share and a market cap of $4.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 107,866-share investment in BATS:ACWV. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.59 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $93.46 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -10.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 195,248 shares of OTCPK:RHHBY for a total holding of 200,972. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.46.

On 11/08/2022, Roche Holding AG traded for a price of $40.84 per share and a market cap of $261.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roche Holding AG has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-book ratio of 10.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

