MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Fixed Income recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $55.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(56.79%), VONV(12.68%), and VEA(10.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Fixed Income’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 131,220-share investment in NYSE:RGA. Previously, the stock had a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.96 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Reinsurance Group of America Inc traded for a price of $143.09 per share and a market cap of $9.56Bil. The stock has returned 28.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 841,378-share investment in NYSE:DOC. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.88 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Physicians Realty Trust traded for a price of $14.21 per share and a market cap of $3.24Bil. The stock has returned -18.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Physicians Realty Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 219,150-share investment in NAS:OLLI. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.8 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $54.31 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -24.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 921,940-share investment in NAS:SBRA. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.77 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc traded for a price of $11.91 per share and a market cap of $2.75Bil. The stock has returned -10.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 195,495-share investment in NYSE:BJ. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.69 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.25 per share and a market cap of $10.44Bil. The stock has returned 26.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-book ratio of 12.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

