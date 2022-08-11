EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9108 N. KELLEY AVE. OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73131

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 417 stocks valued at a total of $1.65Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.83%), MSFT(3.21%), and TSLA(3.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 56,494 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 11/08/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $291.14 per share and a market cap of $298.05Bil. The stock has returned -19.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-book ratio of 1265.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 70,740 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 156,541. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/08/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $96.47 per share and a market cap of $255.79Bil. The stock has returned -71.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 50,338 shares in NYSE:IQV, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $219.07 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $207.92 per share and a market cap of $38.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-book ratio of 7.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 121,255 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 270,234. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.21.

On 11/08/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $75.64 per share and a market cap of $203.94Bil. The stock has returned -19.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EXENCIAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 55,372 shares of NYSE:ETN for a total holding of 94,269. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.92.

On 11/08/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $158.19 per share and a market cap of $62.91Bil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.