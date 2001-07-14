Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net Income was $32.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. On a basic and diluted basis, net income attributable to Bridge per share of Class A common stock was $0.17.

Distributable Earnings of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (the “Operating Company”) was $49.8 million, or $0.29 per share after-tax, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Fee Related Earnings to the Operating Company was $41.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Robert Morse, Bridge’s Executive Chairman, remarked “Bridge delivered another quarter of strong results with fundraising inflows of $1.3 billion, driven by continued demand for our flagship residential rental strategies, which contributed to a 38% increase in assets under management year over year to $43.8 billion. During the quarter we completed the final closing of our Workforce and Affordable Housing Fund II, which raised $1.74 billion in equity commitments, almost three times the amount raised in the predecessor fund. While the volatile market environment remains a headwind for the industry overall, we believe that our carefully curated focus on select U.S. real estate sectors backed by long-term secular tailwinds and a value-add approach remains attractive as an investment thesis for our investors worldwide.”

Jonathan Slager, Bridge’s Chief Executive Officer, added “Despite the significant drop in transaction activity that has resulted from a dramatic tightening of the credit markets and the rapid increase in interest rates, commercial real estate fundamentals for most of our specialized segments remain healthy. Even with the backdrop of market uncertainty, we had significant investment realizations in the third quarter demonstrating the demand that still exists for U.S. real estate, particularly multifamily assets. Additionally, we have $3.9 billion of dry powder to take advantage of opportunities generated from the dislocation created by the debt markets, as they arise. Our vertical integration and focus on the value-add sector continues to be a strength in a difficult environment.”

Common Dividend

Bridge declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share of its Class A common stock, payable on December 16, 2022 to its Class A common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter 2022 results. The presentation is titled "Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation."

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $43.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease, real estate-backed credit, solar infrastructure and proptech.

