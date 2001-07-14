MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced that members of its management team will host meetings with institutional investors during the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference on Tuesday, November 15, in New York, NY

BTIG Technology Innovation Summit on Tuesday, November 15, virtually

Jefferies Mortgage & Real Estate Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 15, in New York, NY

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 17, in Nashville, TN

Bank of America’s 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, in Boca Raton, FL

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, in Scottsdale, AZ

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 6, in New York, NY

Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, in San Francisco, CA

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Events page of the MeridianLink Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.meridianlink.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

