Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q1 2023”).

Highlights

Lesaka’s revenue for Q1 2023 exceeds the upper end of our Q1 2023 guidance provided (on constant currency basis) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA is at the upper end of our Q1 2023 guidance provided.

The Connect acquisition outperformance continues and we remain on track to achieve Consumer break-even.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate that Lesaka has progressed well in its journey of transitioning into a leading and profitable Financial Technology company, a plan that commenced in earnest in Q2 of fiscal 2022. The strategic actions previously communicated have translated into strong financial performance for the quarter compared to Q1 2022. Strong revenue growth and improved profitability sets the tone for what is to come, Lesaka is well-positioned for growth. Importantly, in Q4 2022, we were able to provide guidance for the first time since Lesaka’s transformation began, and we delivered results at the upper end of our guidance on a constant currency basis in Q1 2023. Our principal focus continues to be growing our significantly expanded Merchant business while also reaching breakeven in the Consumer business by the end of Q2 2023,” said Chris Meyer, Lesaka Group CEO.

Revenue of $124.8 million (ZAR 2.1 billion) 1 in Q1 2023, compared to $34.5 million (ZAR 504 million) 1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (“Q1 2022”), increase driven by the inclusion of Connect for the full fiscal quarter.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 improved to income of ZAR 111 million ($6.5 million) compared to a loss of ZAR 106 million ($7.3 million) in Q1 2022.

In our Merchant business, we continue to build a leading position in a growing and underserved market. Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 increased to ZAR 135 million ($7.9 million) compared to ZAR 28 million ($1.9 million) in Q1 2022 predominantly attributable to the inclusion of Connect. The Connect acquisition outperformance continues and the strong underlying fundamentals that underpin this business remain unchanged.

The good progress in transforming our Consumer business continues, with Consumer Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 improving to a loss of ZAR 24 million ($1.4 million) compared to a ZAR 137 million ($9.4 million) loss in Q1 2022.

Along with the significant progress in right-sizing our Consumer cost base, the active Consumer account base grew by 13% compared to Q1 2022, while transaction volumes and revenues improved.

1. The ZAR weakened 17% against the U.S. dollar during Q1 2023 if compared to Q1 2022, and 10% compared to the prior quarter being Q4 2022. Translated at the average exchange rate of ZAR 17.13 to $1 for Q1 2023, ZAR14.61 to $1 for Q1 2022 and ZAR 15.56 to $1 for Q4 2022.

