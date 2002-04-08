BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that Consolidated Communications ( CNSL), a leading broadband and business solutions provider in the US, has signed a multi-year contract agreement to utilize the newly rebranded ConnectNX platform.



ConnectNX represents the next evolution of the company’s iNOW and Virtual Front Office products. It provides a centralized platform to collect and process wholesale orders for broadband connectivity. Consolidated Communications has been using the new ConnectNX to manage ordering and ticketing from its wholesale partner channel.

Consolidated Communications utilizes ConnectNX as the e-bonded gateway and customer portal to process and manage wholesale customer orders. Through the new ethernet module, which is MEF Sonata compliant, Consolidated Communications will have a simplified interface, significantly improving the customer experience. As the industry expands from ASR and LSR ordering to MEF Sonata standards, Consolidated will be able to offer its wholesale partners a variety of connectivity options. ConnectNX is also the industry’s only platform that provides the foundation for its partners conducting business on a blockchain distributed ledger thus enabling secure and seamless network commerce. The Synchronoss ConnectNX Network Commerce Platform is the industry’s first and only wholesale solution that provides this technology enabling a blockchain future.

“There is complexity and many moving parts associated with fulfilling wholesale broadband solutions to customers,” said Brian Carr, senior vice president of Carrier Service for Consolidated Communications. “Through Synchronoss and the ConnectNX platform, we are able to centralize the order, fulfilment and network ticketing processes and deliver a simplified and improved customer experience.”

“The new ConnectNX and integrated ethernet module provides Consolidated Communications with a central platform to orchestrate all aspects of wholesale orders,” said Chris Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at Synchronoss. “A long-time client, Consolidated Communications is on the cutting edge of technology and is well-positioned for the future, especially as the MEF Sonata standard and blockchain are embraced to track and manage transactions between carriers.”

ConnectNX is a component of NetworkX, the total network management product portfolio. NetworkX is comprised of SpatialNX, ConnectNX, and ExpenseNX – an integrated suite of tools to expand networks, exchange orders, and manage expenses associated with delivering telecom services.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. ( CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

