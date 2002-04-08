OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (: DVN), a leading U.S. independent oil and gas producer, today announced the release of its 2022 sustainability report which highlights the company’s efforts to deliver industry-leading results while being a responsible environmental steward, committed advocate for safety, reliable producer, valued and effective community partner, and supportive employer.



“Devon’s continued progress on our ESG targets is something I’m extremely proud of,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “As a company we aim to lead by example by using the same thoughtful, disciplined, and balanced approach with our ESG performance as we do with our financial performance.

“We’ve made progress toward our environmental targets this year and taken another meaningful step forward by joining the OGMP 2.0 initiative, which will help us further accelerate methane emissions reductions through more accurate, measurement-informed reporting.”

The latest comprehensive report highlights the Company’s progress towards its net zero ambition for scopes 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2050 and other targets announced in June 2021. The report also details the Company's 2021 performance including key metrics on air emissions, water management practices, safety, diversity, equity and inclusion, board governance and community engagement.

This year’s report reflects Devon’s level of alignment with voluntary frameworks and standards established by IPIECA, TCFD, SASB, and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Find the full report complete with targets and metrics on the Devon corporate website at devonenergy.com/sustainability.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow, and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

