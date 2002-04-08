MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) ( AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of centers in Philadelphia and Boston, increasing its center count to 21 locations throughout the United States.



AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our Philadelphia and Boston centers,” said Dr. Aaron Rollins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. “Our continued expansion speaks to the growing demand for our patented AirSculpt® technology and we are pleased to offer our premium experience to the Philadelphia and Boston markets.”

The Philadelphia center is easily accessible and centrally located near the famous King of Prussia Mall at 460 E. Swedesford, Suite 1010, Wayne, PA 19087, (215) 770 2652.

The Boston center, which opened in July, is located in the historic Beacon Hill neighborhood adjacent to the State Capitol, and is AirSculpt’s first New England location. The address is: 20 Ashburton Place, 1st Floor, Boston, MA 02108, (617) 812 1577.

More than 30,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt Technologies’ premium locations throughout the U.S. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 21 centers, visit elitebodysculpture.com .

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® Technologies ( AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

Investor Contact:

Dennis Dean

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]