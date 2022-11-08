CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. ( AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that the company has granted an aggregate of 510,837 restricted stock units (RSUs) to four newly hired employees as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The effective RSU grant date is November 8, 2022, and it was approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP, consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of electronic products. Vertical applications include automotive, mobile, consumer electronics, enterprise datacenters, 5G communications, industrial and IoT, leveraging technologies such as AI/ML and functional safety for customers such as BMW, Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the FlexNoC® interconnect IP, Ncore® cache coherent IP, CodaCache® standalone last level cache, ISO 26262 safety, Artificial Intelligence, automated timing closure and Magillem SoC assembly automation. Customer results obtained by deploying Arteris IP include higher performance, lower power and area, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

© 2004-2022 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo and other Arteris marks are trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the respective property of other entities.

Media Contact:

Gina Jacobs

Arteris

+1 408 560 3044

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

+1 617 542 6180

[email protected]