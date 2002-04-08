ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today introduced a new radiation-tolerant version of its proven 8GB DDR4 memory component that sets a new bar for performance in data-intensive processing applications in space.

Space systems play an outsized role in modern life and require ever-increasing amounts of processing power to enable sophisticated in-space applications and manage exploding volumes of data. Military satellites enable critical national security missions such as missile warning, communications, and Earth observation. Commercial satellites provide in-flight wi-fi connectivity, direct-to-home television and radio services, and global infrastructure and asset monitoring. Crewed and uncrewed civil government spacecraft are expanding our understanding of our own world and everything beyond it.

As space systems become more complex, new capabilities and requirements necessitate high-density memory capabilities to complement greater processing power. And as space systems are increasingly developed with smaller form factors, Mercury’s 8GB DDR4 components offer 75% space savings compared to alternative memory options.

“Mercury memory modules are designed to operate in the most demanding environments and are employed on critical missions in the air, land, and sea domains,” said Tom Smelker, Mercury’s Vice President and General Manager of Custom Microelectronics Solutions. “With our newest radiation-tolerant 8GB DDR4 modules, we are expanding our space product portfolio to unlock even more capability and performance for next-generation government and commercial space missions.”

Mercury’s 8GB DDR4 memory components feature:

Data transfer speed up to 2,666 Mb/s

-55 to +125°C operating temperature

13 x 20 x ≤2.36 mm form factor

Eutectic solder balls for superior board-level reliability

100% burn-in and electrical test for the highest quality assurance

Manufactured in a DMEA-trusted facility

