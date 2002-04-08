SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days.

