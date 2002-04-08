MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced Melbourne as its regional business hub in Australia, signaling further investment in growing its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



Udemy’s platform serves nearly one million learners in Australia with flexible and effective skill development education. In addition, Udemy’s workforce in Australia has grown by more than ten times since 2019 – with a continued focus on hiring top talent in the remainder of 2022 and beyond. In June 2022, Udemy Business, its corporate training solution, saw around 50% growth in learners across new and existing customers in Australia, New Zealand, and other APAC markets, when compared to a year earlier.

“Australia and New Zealand are key markets for us, and a central business hub in Melbourne will support the continued expansion of our business across the region," said Peter Kokkinos, Vice President and Managing Director of Udemy APAC. “Now more than ever, reskilling and upskilling are imperative for companies to stay ahead of the ongoing changes and disruptions across industries, and we are here to help our customers meet these challenges.”

Udemy Business supports Australian enterprise customers with personalized and scalable employee skill development solutions as more organisations invest in building cultures of learning at work. It currently serves Australian companies such as Australia Post and P&N Group. Other APAC customers include Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited, LG Uplus Corp, Hyundai Mobis, Mitsubishi Chemical and many others.

“In a landscape highly affected by economic uncertainty and disruptions, especially over the last two years, Udemy is focused on our mission to improve lives through learning. We offer a wide variety of high-quality courses on trending topics taught by real-world experts and empower our customers with distinctive learning experiences for their employees,” said Marlon Herft, Senior Director and Head of Customer Success of Udemy APAC.

Fueling the success of Udemy Business is the company’s vibrant consumer marketplace, with more than 57 million learners globally accessing 213,000 courses from 74,000 real-world expert instructors teaching across more than 75 languages. Udemy has seen impressive growth internationally with 4.4 million new learners across 187 countries – a 38% increase in 2021 alone. The company is also powered by the industry’s most dynamic and agile content engine with 4,800 courses added monthly – and 3,000 new instructors joining the platform in the last quarter.

Udemy was founded in 2010 with the mission of improving lives through learning. The company is now one of the world’s leading online learning platforms with over 773 million course enrollments worldwide.

Udemy Business offers an International Collection with localized learning experiences across 14 languages – English, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish – removing the need for dubbing or subtitles and thus, enabling in-depth understanding with local context. In total, Udemy Business has deployed 8,300 courses in English and 10,800 courses in 13 additional languages.

