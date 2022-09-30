Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of October 31, 2022, an increase of $773 million from assets under management at September 30, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

9/30/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

10/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






Advisory

$17,974

($165)

$371

$ -

$18,180

Japan Subadvisory

7,915

95

274

(73)

8,211

Subadvisory excluding Japan

4,978

131

140

-

5,249

Total Institutional Accounts

30,867

61

785

(73)

31,640

Open-end Funds

37,346

(635)

565

(48)

37,228

Closed-end Funds

10,985

4

165

(51)

11,103

Total AUM

$79,198

($570)

$1,515

($172)

$79,971

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

