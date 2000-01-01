Markel Gayner Asset Management, the investment arm of insurance company Markel Corp. ( MKL, Financial), disclosed in a regulatory filing that its top trades during the third quarter included the closure of its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. ( MTSI, Financial), a reduction to its holding of Trupanion Inc. ( TRUP, Financial) and boosts to its investments in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. ( CBRL, Financial), Dollar General Corp. ( DG, Financial) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. ( THG, Financial).

Managed by Chief Investment Officer Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), the Virginia-based firm operates with a margin of safety in its equity portfolio. The firm applies a four-part discipline to find equity investments: good rates of return with low leverage, talented management teams, good opportunities to reinvest capital and attractive valuations.

As of September, the firm’s $6.78 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 131 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 1%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, industrials, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 41.29%, 13.32%, 11.99% and 9.85% of the equity portfolio.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, they only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

MACOM Technology Solutions

The firm sold all 69,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions ( MTSI, Financial), trimming 0.05% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of MACOM Technology averaged $54.76 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.16 as of Tuesday.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based semiconductor company has a GF Score of 67 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10 and a growth rank of 2 out of 10.

MACOM Technology’s financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 5.18 and a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in MACOM Technology include Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

Trupanion

Markel Gayner sold 112,023 shares of Trupanion ( TRUP, Financial), slicing 83.98% of the position and 0.09% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $67.15 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Seattle-based pet insurance company a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.44 as of Tuesday and low profitability rank of 4 out of 10.

Despite the company’s profitability and GF Value ranking just 4 out of 10, Trupanion has a GF Score of 76 out of 100, driven by a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for growth and financial strength.

Trupanion’s profitability ranks 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9, a return on equity that underperforms over 86% of global competitors and a gross profit margin that has declined approximately 3.1% per year on average over the past five years.

Other gurus with holdings in Trupanion include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Simons’ Renaissance Technologies.

Craker Barrel

The firm added 59,000 shares of Craker Barrel ( CBRL, Financial), boosting the position by 214.55% and its equity portfolio by 0.08%.

Shares of Craker Barrel averaged $100.55 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.69.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based full-service restaurant company has a GF Score of 79 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a growth rank of 4 out of 10.

Dollar General

The firm added 17,500 shares of Dollar General ( DG, Financial), increasing the position by 11.46% and its equity portfolio by 0.06%.

Shares of Dollar General averaged $246.69 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98 as of Tuesday.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retail company has a GF Score of 91 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 despite momentum ranking just 6 out of 10 and financial strength and GF Value ranking just 5 out of 10.

Dollar General’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

Hanover Insurance Group

The firm added 26,000 shares of Hanover Insurance Group ( THG, Financial), boosting the position by 34.21% and its equity portfolio by 0.05%.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group averaged $135.1 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97 as of Tuesday.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based property and casualty insurance company has a GF Score of 86 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for growth and momentum, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.