Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( HNRG) – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205
US dial-in number: (Local): 1 646 904 5544
International: +1 929 526 1599
Access Code: 840309

A recording of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial:

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 147803

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.

ti?nf=ODY5MjQyNiM1MjUyMjkyIzUwMDA3MzI2OQ==
Hallador-Energy-Company.png
Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles