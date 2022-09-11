RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $1.27Bil. The top holdings were BND(10.15%), AGG(10.14%), and SPAB(10.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC bought 611,972 shares of NAS:VMBS for a total holding of 776,982. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.28.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $44.18 per share and a market cap of $13.65Bil. The stock has returned -15.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 75,477 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.99 per share and a market cap of $63.09Bil. The stock has returned -9.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BAB by 333,487 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.12.

On 11/09/2022, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.82 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -22.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JEPI by 165,578 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 11/09/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.5 per share and a market cap of $14.80Bil. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHH by 420,217 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.5.

On 11/09/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $19.07 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned -21.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

