NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or the “Company”) (: UIS).



If you would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (212) 687-1980.

On November 8, 2022, Unisys disclosed that it is “is unable to file, without unreasonable effort and expense and within the prescribed time period, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”).

The Audit & Finance Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) is conducting an internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters, including, but not limited to, the dissemination and communication of information within certain parts of the organization. The investigation is ongoing. Following the evaluation of the results of the investigation, the Company expects that it may determine that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective.”

The Company further disclosed that the “Audit Committee requires additional time to complete its investigation and the Company and its independent registered public accounting firm require incremental time to complete their respective reviews of the Company’s internal controls and procedures. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company does not expect the investigation to result in any changes to the financial results in the Company’s previously reported financial statements or impact the financial results in the Company’s unaudited financial statements for the period as of and ended September 30, 2022. While the Company is working to finalize its investigation and evaluation of its disclosure controls and procedures and complete remediation actions as soon as possible, it does not expect to be in a position to file the Form 10-Q within the five calendar days following the prescribed due date.”

On November 8, 2022, Unisys shares declined from a closing price on November 7, 2022 of $8.96 per share, to close at $4.58 per share, a decline of $4.38 per share, or over 48%, on very high volume.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

