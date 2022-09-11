VICUS CAPITAL recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $849.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(12.84%), IEFA(8.31%), and IJR(7.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VICUS CAPITAL’s top five trades of the quarter.

VICUS CAPITAL reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 514,554 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $32.49 per share and a market cap of $25.04Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.86.

During the quarter, VICUS CAPITAL bought 151,685 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 445,619. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.47.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.44 per share and a market cap of $76.42Bil. The stock has returned -16.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

VICUS CAPITAL reduced their investment in NAS:CBSH by 162,608 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.34.

On 11/09/2022, Commerce Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $71.4 per share and a market cap of $8.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Commerce Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 220,746 shares in ARCA:FUTY, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.91 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF traded for a price of $42.93 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned 2.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

During the quarter, VICUS CAPITAL bought 83,540 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 372,532. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.94 per share and a market cap of $38.45Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

