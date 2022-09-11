TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2519 stocks valued at a total of $618.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAS(13.26%), DFUS(13.21%), and DFUV(9.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 109,730 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.37 per share and a market cap of $37.29Bil. The stock has returned -7.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 60,350 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 450,554. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 11/09/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $52.61 per share and a market cap of $1.90Bil. The stock has returned -19.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a price-book ratio of 0.89.

During the quarter, TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 53,989 shares of ARCA:DFUS for a total holding of 2,103,496. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.

On 11/09/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $41.59 per share and a market cap of $5.42Bil. The stock has returned -18.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

During the quarter, TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 20,313 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 588,735. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.61.

On 11/09/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $77.01 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -6.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

During the quarter, TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 18,485 shares of ARCA:DFAS for a total holding of 1,762,116. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.08.

On 11/09/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $52.05 per share and a market cap of $4.68Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

