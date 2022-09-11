PHILLIPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6920 Pointe Inverness Way Fort Wayne, IN 46804

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $907.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.21%), IJH(6.01%), and IVE(5.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PHILLIPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PHILLIPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 240,995 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 654,844. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 11/09/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.35 per share and a market cap of $15.41Bil. The stock has returned -15.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.91.

The guru established a new position worth 222,781 shares in BATS:DFIC, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.46 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.17 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

The guru established a new position worth 6,905 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $382 per share and a market cap of $363.03Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 28,928 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.95 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.69 per share and a market cap of $29.28Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PHILLIPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LRGF by 62,209 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.94.

On 11/09/2022, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $38.86 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.