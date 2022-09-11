DAVIS R M INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

24 CITY CENTER PORTLAND, ME 04101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 258 stocks valued at a total of $3.45Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.67%), DHR(2.65%), and MSFT(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAVIS R M INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DAVIS R M INC bought 41,843 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 244,239. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/09/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $382 per share and a market cap of $363.03Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, DAVIS R M INC bought 45,796 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 359,351. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $242.38 per share and a market cap of $62.36Bil. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

DAVIS R M INC reduced their investment in NAS:AKAM by 86,896 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 11/09/2022, Akamai Technologies Inc traded for a price of $83.89 per share and a market cap of $13.33Bil. The stock has returned -22.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, DAVIS R M INC bought 11,338 shares of NAS:ASML for a total holding of 29,781. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.02.

On 11/09/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $503.59 per share and a market cap of $200.03Bil. The stock has returned -39.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-book ratio of 24.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.47 and a price-sales ratio of 10.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DAVIS R M INC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 28,176 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/09/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $96.47 per share and a market cap of $255.79Bil. The stock has returned -71.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

