HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $37.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(25.59%), XLP(4.75%), and FUTY(4.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 16,423 shares. The trade had a 7.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $203.38 per share and a market cap of $49.36Bil. The stock has returned -20.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 10,482 shares. The trade had a 4.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $174.24 per share and a market cap of $24.30Bil. The stock has returned -19.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

The guru sold out of their 20,186-share investment in NYSE:SM. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.34 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, SM Energy Co traded for a price of $48.08 per share and a market cap of $5.90Bil. The stock has returned 28.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SM Energy Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 11,870-share investment in NAS:FTNT. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.17 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $50.6 per share and a market cap of $39.90Bil. The stock has returned -27.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.44 and a price-sales ratio of 9.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 5,523-share investment in NAS:FANG. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.78 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $163.55 per share and a market cap of $29.08Bil. The stock has returned 47.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

