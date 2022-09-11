MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

320 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1627 stocks valued at a total of $7.40Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.03%), MSFT(3.35%), and LQD(2.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 77,951-share investment in NAS:CCMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 214,545-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.81 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.24 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 49.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 136,725-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BDC by 122,957 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.61.

On 11/09/2022, Belden Inc traded for a price of $77.19 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned 18.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Belden Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 77.97, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 196,165 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 11/09/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $43.94 per share and a market cap of $16.13Bil. The stock has returned 114.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

