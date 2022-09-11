STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1801 HERMITAGE BLVD, SUITE 100 TALLAHASSEE, FL 32317-3300

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2268 stocks valued at a total of $38.96Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.06%), MSFT(4.96%), and AMZN(2.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 175,280 shares in FRA:48D, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €230.61 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €117.36 per share and a market cap of €30.94Bil. The stock has returned -70.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 63.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -444.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 178,766-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $122.72 per share and a market cap of $31.36Bil. The stock has returned -72.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 64.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -448.00 and a price-sales ratio of 9.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 107,141 shares of NYSE:SNOW for a total holding of 344,475. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.57.

On 11/09/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $129.16 per share and a market cap of $41.33Bil. The stock has returned -65.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -56.08 and a price-sales ratio of 24.58.

STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 109,042 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $139.5 per share and a market cap of $2,219.18Bil. The stock has returned -6.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-book ratio of 43.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.14 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 117,614 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 476,154. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/09/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $56.89 per share and a market cap of $27.09Bil. The stock has returned -26.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

