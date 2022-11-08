LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) will be hosting a virtual shareholders meeting on December 1, 2022 at 11:00 EST. Proxy and ballot cards have been either mailed or emailed as apprpriate. Attendees can access the meeting via this link.

The Executive team remains fully committed to training camp in April, and a full schedule culminating with a championship game to be held in early July. The core executive team remains largely intact since 2017. Members of the team include:

Frank Murtha - President & CEO - Frank is also President of Professional Sports Consultants, an Illinois-based firm representing athletes in football and baseball. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Northwestern Law School.

Greg Campbell - Chief Financial Officer - Greg comes to MLFB as CFO following his time as Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer of the Detroit Pistons. Prior to that he served as CFO for the Memphis Grizzlies, and was eventually promoted to President, Business Operations. Campbell has held similar positions in the original XFL, AFL and CFL.

John "JJ" Coyne - Executive Vice President - MBA credentialed supply chain expert with a proven record of driving process improvement and profitability. JJ enjoyed a successful career in the US Navy where he served as a Supply Corps Officer in the aviation, surface and submarine enterprises.

Mike McCarthy - Director of Football Operations - 40 years of sports industry experience that includes coaching, scouting, and GM positions in the NCAA, NFL and most recently, the CFL. Mike's CFL teams have 9 Grey Cup appearances with 5 Cup Victories.

Steve Videtich - COO - With more than 20 years experience working as or with professional football players in the AFL, Steve brings a unique skill set to MLFB. Having played for 13 years, Steve worked both in the league, and team front offices. He understands the challenges involved with managing a professional sports organization.

In addition, MLFB is interviewing two major national marketing and media firms. Both have the capacity to negotiate multi-platform broadcast and streaming agreements, as well as strategic sponsorship deals. Both firms have a global reach, as well as stellar reputations in the sports media industry.

In addition, MLFB personnel continue to investigate and assess potential franchise cities beyond those previously announced.

For the most recent filings and press releases please click here.

Contacts:

Frank Murtha, CEO

[email protected]

Martin Ryan, IR

[email protected]

(952) 653-1888

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724629/MLFB-To-Hold-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting-December-1st-at-1100-AM-EST



