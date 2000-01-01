ConocoPhillips ( COP, Financial) is a force to be reckoned with in the energy sector, with operations across the globe and a track record of outstanding shareholder returns. Over the past year alone, the company's stock price has surged by over 80% thanks to rising energy prices, outperforming all other major players in the industry. In addition to its impressive oil success, ConocoPhillips also occupies a prominent position in the North American liquefied natural gas (LNG) market; it is the second-largest LNG producer in North America.

While the Russia-Ukraine conflict has presented some challenges for global oil and gas companies (as opposesd to more localized players who don't have to deal with geopolitical tensions), ConocoPhillips has demonstrated an impressive level of resilience, successfully navigating this complex and rapidly-changing political landscape.

Europe's need for ex-Russia energy sources has led to a rise in LNG imports. According to ReportLinker, the global LNG market was estimated to be worth $95.7 billion in 2020 and is predicted to grow to $184.4 billion by 2027. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%. ConocoPhillips has been able to thrive by entering new LNG markets as well as benefitting from overall higher energy prices.

ConocoPhillips is rewarding investors in a big way

ConocoPhillips' success is even more encouraging for investors when we consider its history of lucrative shareholder returns. The company keeps around ample cash, with over $10.7 billion in short-term investments, so it can afford to steadily increase its dividend. It also has a significant share buyback program worth $45 billion.

After reporting impressive results for the third quarter, including adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 and revenue of $21.61 billion, ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to raise its shareholder dividends in the near future, so I am hoping to see more announcements on this front soon. For example, ConocoPhillips has announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.51 per share. The company also authorized an additional $20 million for its share buyback program.

In the third quarter, ConocoPhillips returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and $2.8 billion through buybacks. Some might see this policy as risky. However, the company reported a free cash flow figure of $4.7 billion for the quarter, making the shareholder return quite secure in my opinion. The company's fortress-like balance sheet has plenty of room left to increase shareholder returns.

Aggressive acquisition spree

ConocoPhillips has been at the forefront of the LNG market in recent years and has made several key moves to strengthen its market share in this rapidly expanding industry.

For example, at the end of October, ConocoPhillips became the third partner in QatarEnergy's North Field South LNG scheme, acquiring a 6.25% stake in the project. Additionally, in July, the company announced plans to acquire a 30% stake in Sempra's Port Arthur LNG project.

In addition to these strategic partnerships, ConocoPhillips has also made significant investments in developing new oil and gas resources within its portfolio. In February of this year, the company further increased its stake in Australia Pacific LNG by 10% to 47%, significantly boosting its holdings in this key energy resource.

Earlier this year, ConocoPhillips proposed a plan to develop Ekofisk North oil discovery in the Norwegian North Sea - an oil reservoir estimated to hold between 50 million and 90 million barrels of reserves. With ConocoPhillips holding a 35.1% stake in this lucrative project, it is clear that the company is using its strong cash position to full advantage with energy exploration and development. Ultimately, ConocoPhillips' focus on LNG and ongoing investments across diverse markets make it an industry leader to watch moving forward.

Risks to the growth story

While ConocoPhillips is undeniably doing well right now, the oil and gas industry is characterized by extreme volatility, and ConocoPhillips is particularly vulnerable to market fluctuations. Threats to the sector can significantly impact share prices and investor returns, whether due to shifting supply and demand trends or geopolitical factors such as war. Furthermore, the global shift towards more environmentally-friendly energy sources could devalue oil and gas stocks in the future as investors look to the long-term, even though we will likely continue using fossil fuels until they run out.

Moreover, as countries like China and India focus their energy efforts on rivaling Russian oil and gas producers, there is a growing risk that ConocoPhillips will lose ground in a highly competitive marketplace. All we have to do is look at the U.S. shale oil boom to see what can happen to related stocks when a large country decides to fight for a top place in the global energy sphere.

Nevertheless, ConocoPhillips remains one of the top oil and gas companies globally, with many years of expertise in this field. Thanks to its advanced technology and access to critical resources, ConocoPhillips is well-positioned for success despite ever-changing market conditions in my opinion. I believe the shareholder return strategy makes up for the volatility.

Takeaway

ConocoPhillips is one of the biggest oil and natural gas producers in the world, and its growth in the LNG space has propelled it to even greater heights. This success can be attributed to several factors, including the company's ability to take advantage of market situations and make strategic investments as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.

ConocoPhillips continues demonstrating strong financial performance and is consistently increasing its shareholder returns. In fact, as the company has posted outstanding quarterly results over the past several quarters, its primary focus has been on shareholder returns.

Given these factors, I believe ConocoPhillips is poised to continue to thrive in even the most challenging economic conditions, making it an incredibly valuable income play.