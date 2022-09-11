TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $3.58Bil. The top holdings were EQNR(2.13%), SHEL(2.07%), and TTE(2.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 716,331-share investment in NAS:HZNP. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.87 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $77.08 per share and a market cap of $17.47Bil. The stock has returned -28.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 372,763 shares of NAS:ON for a total holding of 1,157,140. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.4.

On 11/09/2022, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $67.09 per share and a market cap of $29.01Bil. The stock has returned 14.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 170,653 shares of NAS:JAZZ for a total holding of 174,012. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.05.

On 11/09/2022, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $142.67 per share and a market cap of $8.94Bil. The stock has returned 7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 81,452-share investment in NAS:VRTX. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $306.5 per share and a market cap of $78.68Bil. The stock has returned 59.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 210,139 shares in NYSE:CVS, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.99 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $101.65 per share and a market cap of $133.56Bil. The stock has returned 10.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

