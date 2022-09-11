APPLETON GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 W LAWRENCE ST 3RD FL APPLETON, WI 54911

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $35.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHM(25.63%), SCHV(23.30%), and SCHX(19.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were APPLETON GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, APPLETON GROUP, LLC bought 131,266 shares of ARCA:SCHM for a total holding of 148,307. The trade had a 22.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.67.

On 11/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $65.73 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -19.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

During the quarter, APPLETON GROUP, LLC bought 123,275 shares of ARCA:SCHV for a total holding of 139,476. The trade had a 20.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 11/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $65.54 per share and a market cap of $9.77Bil. The stock has returned -7.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

The guru established a new position worth 161,743 shares in ARCA:SCHX, giving the stock a 19.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.9 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.14 per share and a market cap of $29.07Bil. The stock has returned -19.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

The guru sold out of their 13,691-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 8.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.24 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.17 per share and a market cap of $35.04Bil. The stock has returned -22.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 22,934-share investment in ARCA:CWB. Previously, the stock had a 8.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.99 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $64.57 per share and a market cap of $4.20Bil. The stock has returned -26.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.