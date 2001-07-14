Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Simmi Dhamija as the Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit.

Dhamija will lead delivery and operations of the strategic market unit across its different regions and effectively support its profitable growth ambitions. She is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in the technology industry. She joins Wipro from Tech Mahindra, where she was the Chief Transformation Officer leading strategic initiatives across digital transformation, M&A synergy, profit improvement, delivery modernization, key customer engagements, and managing 360-degree relationships with partners and ecosystem stakeholders. Prior to that, she has held various global leadership roles in strategy, delivery, operations, and talent development.

“I am glad to have Simmi on board to drive our ambitious agenda across APMEA. She has a critical mission – to lead the evolution of our operating model towards maximizing client centricity and employee empowerment, while continuously improving our financial performance and bringing simplicity, agility and efficiency to the way we work. She has all the professional skills and personal traits to succeed in this mission brilliantly,” said Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa), Wipro Limited.

“I deeply admire Wipro’s long-standing commitment to its values and purpose, and am honoured to be a part of this organization, especially the dynamic and innovative leadership team of APMEA. I am energized to help our clients in accelerate their digital transformation journeys, and lead APMEA to its next phase of innovation and operational excellence,” said Simmi Dhamija.

Dhamija is an industry thought leader, sought-after speaker, and the recipient of many awards and accolades. She also serves on the advisory board of the Pinkishe foundation, a non-government organization focused on the development, well-being, pride, and happiness of girls and women. She is a part of the FICCI – WISE Council. Dhamija holds a management degree from IMT Ghaziabad, India.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

