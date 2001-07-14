Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its launch in Germany as it expands its international footprint.

The launch signifies Procore’s continued investment and commitment in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, following its successful expansion+into+MENA in 2021 and France in 2022. With this latest launch, Procore advances the opportunity for its unified, connected platform to support construction professionals in Germany and neighbouring countries by empowering them to operate more efficiently. The Procore platform accelerates collaboration, streamlines communication and improves decision-making and visibility of performance based on accurate, accessible data, which is updated in real-time.

Procore’s regional operations will be led by Senior Director for Germany and Central Europe, Wolfgang Soelch. Bringing considerable expertise, Soelch will build operations with customer touchpoints across sales, marketing, IT, finance, implementation, customer success and more.

“Data-driven technology in the region is accelerating rapidly as the industry seeks new ways to optimise performance and improve productivity, whilst also navigating skilled labor shortages, supply-chain disruptions and price hikes,” comments Wolfgang Soelch, senior director for Germany and Central Europe at Procore.

"What’s unique about Procore is that we live and breathe construction: our software is developed by construction experts, for construction experts. Our approach has always been to partner with the industry to understand their challenges and, in return, provide solutions that can improve the everyday working lives of everyone in construction. We are very pleased to now be able to support the construction industry in Germany and Central Europe as they leverage the full potential of construction technology.”

Today, Procore is the world’s most widely used construction management software with over 13,000 customers running over 1 million projects around the world. Procore connects information and teams on a single, powerful and easy-to-use platform that is purpose-built for construction; enabling owners, general contractors and specialty contractors to enhance collaboration, communication and visibility of project performance. Moreover, it also empowers construction firms to transform their approach to management and decision making by unlocking the power of their data to optimise growth and business outcomes.

"For the past 20 years, our mission has been to connect everyone in construction on a global platform,” explained Tooey Courtemanche, founder and CEO of Procore. “Today’s launch is an important milestone in helping us realise our long-term goal to be the single platform which supports construction professionals across the world. Procore is currently used in over 150 countries, including customers in German-speaking countries . By officially entering this market, we can now be the best partner for local construction companies and their clients."

Procore's first major public appearance in Germany will be as an Executive Partner at the BIM+World trade fair in Munich from 22-23rd November. In his keynote speech, Product Marketing Manager for Germany and Central Europe at Procore, Andreas Steyer will address the importance of working together on a common platform for future technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM). Visitors to BIM World will be able to try Procore for themselves at the exhibition stand (Booth #47).

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada, and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com/de.

