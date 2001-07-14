NI today announced its most versatile and capable Vector Signal Transceiver (VST), the 3rd generation PXIe-5842 VST. NI, an industry leader in automated Wireless test and measurement, designed the 3rd Generation VST to provide customers the ability to build next generation of wireless products.

Compared to NI’s second generation VST, the third generation offers continuous frequency coverage from 50MHz to 23 GHz, doubles the available instantaneous bandwidth from 1GHz to 2 GHz, and provides best-in-class RF performance on key metrics such as Error Vector Magnitude (EVM) and average noise density.

Rapidly changing technologies present new risks and challenges for the wireless industry. The increased complexity of technologies, standards and frequencies, coupled with pressures for faster time to market, have created a demand for NI’s products to cover an ever-increasing range of frequency bands in a single instrument. The PXIe-5842 improved EVM performances for key Wi-Fi 7 and 5G NR waveforms over the VST2. Its PXIe-5842’s low cost, scalable approach is offered in several bandwidth and frequency options – including options for 8 GHz 12 GHz and 23 GHz. for applications that require the ultimate flexibility of frequency spectrum ranging from VHF to K band. This includes applications such as parametric test and validation of mission-critical systems including radar, satellite communications, and electronic warfare.

“NI is excited to be the only company bringing this collection of industry leading capabilities in a single product this revolutionary product to the wireless industry,” said Chen Chang, Strategic Business Development Director, NI. “The PXIe-5842 can be configured to support frequency coverage up to 23 GHz, two times the coverage of competitor’s models. At 2 GHz bandwidth, the PXIe-5842 provides a 67% increase in bandwidth over currently available models, giving our customers the competitive advantage.”

Traditional RF benchtop instrumentation can be bulky, expensive, and lack versatility. The PXIe-5842 offers excellent measurement accuracy ideal for demanding applications such as 802.11be standard compliant test cases. Its scalability and seamless integration with other NI mixed signal instrumentation allows engineers to simplify their test benches, reduce test times, and accelerate their time to market.

Additional Key Features Include:

Continuous frequency coverage from 50 MHz up to 23 GHz

2 GHz of generation and analysis bandwidth

Baseband conditioning modes optimized for Wide Bandwidth or High Dynamic Range

Excellent phase noise performance

High bandwidth digital RF data movement through high-speed digital serial links enable real-time, closed-loop signal processing as well as high bandwidth record to disk applications.

PXI modularity and scalability with excellent synchronization, allowing up to four PXIe-5842 modules in one 18-slot PXIe chassis

Same SW environment as other NI RF instrumentation, optimized for interactive and automated use cases.

