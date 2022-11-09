SKF completes acquisition of Tenute Srl

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Tenute Srl. Tenute develops and manufactures sealing solutions for various industrial applications and has approximately 50 employees. Tenute Srl will be integrated into SKF's existing Seals business.

Peter Thorpman, Director, SKF Seals, says: "We're glad to welcome our new colleagues to SKF. This acquisition strengthens our already leading offer, with a particular focus on customers in heavy and process industries."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO30790&sd=2022-11-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-completes-acquisition-of-tenute-srl-301672705.html

SOURCE SKF

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO30790&Transmission_Id=202211090404PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO30790&DateId=20221109
WRITTEN BY

