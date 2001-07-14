Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10:55 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit. www.sagerx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005349/en/